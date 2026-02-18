Zendaya Talks Staying Grounded, But Also Admits The Funny ‘Hollywood S–t’ She Does Partake In

Zendaya is a massive star, there’s no question about that, and this year might make her an even bigger one. That’s because she’s expected to appear in multiple projects on the 2026 movie schedule , and Season 3 of Euphoria will premiere on the 2026 TV schedule . Now, she’s opening up about staying grounded while also admitting the one funny Hollywood thing she lets herself do.

Zendaya Admits The ‘Most Ridiculous Hollywood Thing’ About Her

Of the four movies Zendaya is expected to appear in this year – A24’s upcoming movie The Drama, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three – three of them also star Robert Pattinson . So, they interviewed each other for Interview Magazine , and her co-star asked what the most Hollywood thing about her was. However, he also quickly noted that he thinks she’s “so not Hollywood.” Although, according to the actress, there is one thing she does that would fall into that category, as she explained:

I’d say quintessential Hollywood shit is probably how I am with my dog. They get their fancy meals with the vitamin supplements. It sounds very ridiculous when I talk about it, but I love my child. That’s probably the most ridiculous Hollywood thing about me, how my dog be living.

I don’t think that’s a ridiculous Hollywood thing; I think this is simply Zendaya being a good dog mom.

We know how much she loves her pup Noon, too, because she’s been very open about how obsessed she is with him. In fact, earlier in the same interview, she even said she would “get into a fight” over her dog. Plus, in an interview with Vanity Fair , she noted that Noon has a “sensitive tummy,” so of course, she’ll do what needs to be done to take care of him.

Zendaya Opens Up About Staying Grounded

However, outside of going above and beyond to take care of her dog, Zendaya stays pretty grounded. Notably, while she got engaged to Tom Holland a little over a year ago, their relationship has always stayed very private. Plus, during this interview, she made it clear that she’s surrounded by people who help her go through and process life, she said:

I’ve super-duper stayed to myself, and most of my core friends are my family and people who I’ve known since I was literally born. But I feel like over the past couple of years, I’ve been able to make friends with other actors like yourself whose work I admire and who I think are really cool people, so that’s been nice, to just be like, ‘Does this life also feel so strange to you guys?’ And be like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m not the only one that feels that way.’ And sometimes your ridiculous complaint, where people are like, ‘Girl, what are you even talking about?’ makes sense to someone who’s like, ‘No, I get it. Your turnaround.’ That’s been cool.

She’s also very aware of the absurdity of the job. Explaining that idea to Pattinson, and how odd it is to talk to other people about what they do for their profession, she said:

It’s these specific things where you gotta explain it to somebody. I feel very silly talking to people about my job. Yes, I know how special it is, but I also know how silly it is. What did I do today? I pretended to throw up in front of other actors who pretended to be disgusted by my fake throw-up.

I feel like this is a good perspective to have on life, and it might add to why Zendaya is able to stay so grounded.

While she’s a fashion icon and an A-list actress, she seems to try to lead a normal and chill life when she's not working. Unless it has to do with her dog. Then she’s going full Hollywood to make sure Noon gets what he needs to thrive.

Now, while Zendaya continues to treat Noon like a Hollywood star, we should be getting excited about what she’s releasing this year. First, we’ll get The Drama on April 3, which will be followed shortly by the premiere of Euphoria Season 3 on April 12 (you can stream that with an HBO Max subscription ). Then, the rest of her year will be filled with big Hollywood blockbusters, because we’ll get The Odyssey on July 17, Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, and Dune: Part Three on December 18.

So, while Zendaya’s dog might be more Hollywood than her, she’s certainly about to have an iconic year in Hollywood.