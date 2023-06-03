Zoe Saldaña Shows Off Her Underboob Tattoo While Prepping For A New Acting Gig

Zoe Saldaña proudly flaunts her vibrant ink, and the timing couldn't be more intriguing. The renowned Guardians of the Galaxy actress, now 44, recently treated her social media followers to an eye-catching video selfie. With just her arms gracefully wrapped around her chest and sporting a pair of stylish loose-fitted jeans, the sci-fi star showcased her underboob tattoo in all its glory while prepping for a new acting gig.

Using Instagram as her platform of choice, the Star Trek Beyond star posted the top-less video, which begins with her holding her phone and assuming a sideways pose. With poise and confidence, the actress flips her hair before meeting the viewer’s gaze in the mirror and playfully blowing a kiss to herself and her fans. The clip concludes with a fleeting glimpse of a tattoo on her left rib cage of her husband Marco Perego's face, a tattoo that the Avatar star told People in 2017 was in a “private place.” Check out the post below for a first-hand glimpse of the body art:

Zoe Saldaña added an Instagram sticker to her video reading "Tattoo Time" to the photo, accompanied by the word "coverage." The presence of her tagged makeup artist, Vera Steimberg, suggests that the tattoo is likely being concealed for filming. In addition, she captioned the video with "#WorkLife." This only adds to fans' excitement about a possible upcoming project for the Guardians star .

While Paramount execs have guaranteed Star Trek 4 is happening , it seems unlikely the skin-barring look would be for communications officer Uhura. The Neytiri actress also already filmed Avatar 3 and is presumed to be returning for the fourth and fifth installments, especially after the explosive ending of Way of Water . The Na'vi tends to bare all their blue glory, but the performances are recorded via performance capture. So it’s highly unlikely makeup concealer would be needed for her return to Pandora. Fans will just have to wait and see what the ink coverage is for.

The Live By Night performer discussed her tattoos during an interview on The Late Show With James Corden (via ET) in 2017. She revealed that she and her hubby have a tradition of tattooing each other's faces, starting with Marco Perego getting his wife's face inked on his arm. Inspired by him, she reciprocated by having her face tattooed on her side. According to her:

We're those kind of people… [jokingly to audience] Oh, come on, be happy for us. He's had my face on his arm, so it's only fair.

But more recently, she returned with a different kind of body art, donning all green as Gamora in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The final chapter of James Gunn's trilogy garnered primarily positive reviews, though some critics had thoughts on Rocket's origin story. CinemaBlend's Sarah El-Mahmoud gave the film four out of five stars , hailing it as an "awesome send-off" for the beloved team of misfits.