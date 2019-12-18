Daisy Ridley Wanted To Cry In Her Car After Watching The Rise Of Skywalker For The First Time

After years of patiently waiting, the time is finally upon us. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has had its world premiere, and will arrive in theaters in a matter of days. Director J.J. Abrams was tasked with completing the nine-film Skywalker Saga, as well as the trilogy he began with The Force Awakens. The pressure and stakes couldn't be higher, and emotions are running high ahead of its theatrical release. And for actress Daisy Ridley, seeing the theatrical cut was so overwhelming she wanted to cry in her car.