Subscribe To An Awesome Harry Potter Reunion Happened, And There Are Photos Updates
|
The Wizarding World continues to chug along with the Fantastic Beasts film series, but as far as the original Harry Potter movies are concerned, we’re almost a decade removed from the final entry, The Deathly Hallows — Part 2. However, many of the Harry Potter actors have reunited with each other plenty of times in the years since, including one earlier this week between five former Hogwarts students. Check it out!
Here we have, from left to right, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom). Felton posted two pictures of the reunion on his Instagram page, noting that the second picture captures him and Lewis in the middle of a good old fashioned Gryffindor and Slytherin debate. At least it looks calmer than if their respective characters had gotten into an argument during their Hogwarts years.
Aside from taking place in London, we don’t know the specifics of how this Harry Potter reunion came to be, but it’s nevertheless nice to see these five together again. All have gone their separate ways both professionally, but they will always have that shared history of of growing up together while working on a magical series of films that took the world by storm. That’s a bond that not no spell can duplicate.
As mentioned, earlier, this is just one of numerous Harry Potter reunions that have occurred following the conclusion of the film series. For instance, in 2017, Tom Felton met up with Jason Isaacs (who played Draco Malfoy’s father, Lucius) at Universal Orlando Resort Florida's Wizarding World Of Harry Potter, and just a few months later, Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright crossed paths at the premiere of Watson’s movie The Circle. And last year, Felton, Watson and Matthew Lewis spent time with one another.
Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis have all kept acting following the conclusion of the Harry Potter film series. Among the most credits on their resumes include Watson starring on movies like Beauty and the Beast and Little Women, Felton’s stint on The Flash Season 3 and Matthew Lewis starring in the Margot Robbie-led Terminal.
Despite the Fantastic Beasts movies keeping the Wizarding World going on the big screen, there continues to be talk about if another direct Harry Potter movie could happen, which would almost certainly be based off the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Officially speaking, there is no movement on that front, and although Felton has said he’d be game for reprising Draco Malfoy, he also doesn’t think the original cast will reunite for a Cursed Child movie.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for all the news concerning the Harry Potter movies and the wider Wizarding World. The next installment of the franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3, will work its magic in theaters on November 12, 2021. For movies hitting theaters a little sooner, look through our 2020 release schedule.