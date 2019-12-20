How Much DC’s New Harley Quinn Movie Birds Of Prey Could Make Opening Weekend

The new year is just around the corner, and it looks like it's going to be another awesome year for comic book movies. The first up in 2020 will be the DCEU’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), starring Margot Robbie back in her dip-dyed pigtails. The movie is now just a few months away from release, with anticipation among fans high, and early projections have the action flick on par with Shazam’s earnings at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.