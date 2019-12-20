To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Ticket

You can tell very early on when some movies are going to have a problem with brightness, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is definitely one of those films. While your mileage will vary in this factor, based on how well your local theater maintains their 3D projection rigs, the new planet of Exogal is the setting that sinks this brightness score down to the level it sits. That portion of this film is so dark you can’t see anything, except when the lights start to strobe, which is totally on purpose. In a 2D presentation, this wouldn’t be a problem; but in a 3D context that ruins the effect, and just confuses the eye. As for the rest of the film, it’s still washed out in even its’ brightest of circumstances.