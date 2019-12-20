Frozen II Songwriters Reveal Where You’ve Heard That Chant From ‘Into The Unknown’

Since the original movie hit theaters in 2013, Frozen has remained at the top of pop culture. As such, fans of all ages were eager to see how the characters would change with the blockbuster sequel Frozen II. Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee took their time developing the second film, and working with songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez on the new musical numbers. Chief among them is Elsa's new song "Into The Unknown", and now we finally know where that ear worm call/chant comes from.