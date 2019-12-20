Hellboy: 6 Things The 2019 Reboot Does Better Than The Originals

I cannot say that Ron Perlman does not pull off Hellboy’s look from the comics in the original movies, but, save his filed down horns and yellow eyes, his makeup job still brings out a human quality that makes his appearance pretty easy to swallow and more in tune with his inner soft side. David Harbour’s appearance is far more monstrous and scarier (you can barely even see his eyes behind the darkness under his brow), that is, arguably, more accurate to Mike Mignola’s original art and provides a more amusing juxtaposition to his charming “average Joe” quality.