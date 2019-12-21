Rian Johnson Strongly Disagrees With Renewed Luke Skywalker Criticism

It’s no secret that when Rian Johnson took over for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 many fans were unhappy with some of his decisions. Episode 8 is perhaps known as the most divisive film among fans of the franchise – yet Rise of Skywalker has just created a divide between audiences and critics. With the Skywalker Saga now concluded, fans are still debating about Johnson’s take on Star Wars and the writer/director is engaging in the discussion.