Holy Snoke, Watch An Angry Star Wars Fan Get Thrown Out Of Theater After Rant Against Phone Use

A man named Joe Bond told Global News he and his wife were at a 7:30 screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as their first date night since their second child was born. Trouble started early when a man seemed aggressive, to Bond, when asking staff how to find his seat. That man ended up sitting next to Bond and his wife. Bond said the guy yelled at another movie patron who had taken out their phone to tape the opening credits. (Good for the angry man on this point, to be honest.) Bond felt the man's wrath when the film started and he felt his own phone buzz in his pocket. He thought he was getting a call from their babysitter, so he checked, saw that it wasn't the babysitter, and put his phone back.