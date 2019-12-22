Subscribe To Sip To The Side, Baby Yoda, Star Wars Fans Are In Love With Babu Frik Updates
There are so many cute and lovable creatures in the Star Wars galaxy and there's always room for more. The internet exploded when Baby Yoda showed up as the most pleasant surprise in The Mandalorian's first episode on Disney+ -- he quickly became a sipping meme and a toy obsession. And now we have Babu Frik as one of the breakout stars of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans are already in love with the new arrival and hope to see more:
Two new fan favorites arriving one month after each other! If Lucasfilm really wants to maximize The Mandalorian interest -- or distract from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker criticism -- I think we need some kind of team-up on Disney+ in early 2020.
Babu Frik is described on the official Star Wars site as "a tiny droidsmith working among the Spice Runners of Kijimi. The well-regarded Babu Frik can reprogram or modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems." Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker introduces Babu Frik through Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), an old frenemy of Poe Dameron. Can we make this happen, please:
Fun fact: Babu Frik is voiced by actress Shirley Henderson, perhaps best known from the Bridget Jones movies and as Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter movies:
Amazing. There's been a lot of talk about Baby Yoda toys, and how it's basically this Star Wars actor's fault that we don't have any for Christmas. Now fans are also looking to get themselves some Babu Frik merch:
They always get us in the end! Cute as they are, Star Wars creatures can be polarizing. I'm old enough to remember Ewok haters, although I loved them as a child and still love them now. Some people -- lookin' at you, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega -- also don't like the Porgs. Star Wars isn't just for adults, though, and I love that every movie seems to give kids and the young-at-heart new lovable characters to embrace. (Chewie will always be the best.)
For now, 2019 should be happy to have these two new Star Wars heroes, and I can only hope they will unite the fandom in 2020:
The Mandalorian Season 1 ends this Friday, December 27 with Chapter 8/Episode 8 on Disney+. Episode 7 arrived early to leave room for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to own the stage for its Friday, December 20 release in theaters.