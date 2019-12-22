Sip To The Side, Baby Yoda, Star Wars Fans Are In Love With Babu Frik

There are so many cute and lovable creatures in the Star Wars galaxy and there's always room for more. The internet exploded when Baby Yoda showed up as the most pleasant surprise in The Mandalorian's first episode on Disney+ -- he quickly became a sipping meme and a toy obsession. And now we have Babu Frik as one of the breakout stars of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans are already in love with the new arrival and hope to see more: