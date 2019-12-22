This Is What Finn Wanted To Tell Rey In Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker, Apparently

J.J. Abrams’ movie takes pains to shift away from what Rian Johnson tried to do in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Still, Finn’s possible force sensitiveness has been teased throughout and I actually like that idea more than the other one running around, which was that Finn was about to declare his undying love for Rey. Now that we know what happened between Finn and Rose in The Last Jedi and Rey and Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker, that potential romance (which was hinted at very early on in this trilogy) between Finn and Rey would have seemed a little out of place if it was expressed at this point. I did, in fact, wonder if that was the very reason the conversation never happened, though.