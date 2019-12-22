Subscribe To This Is What Finn Wanted To Tell Rey In Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker, Apparently Updates
Obviously, this piece is going to have Star Wars spoilers in it. Hopefully, you only clicked because you saw the movie and you already know which scene the headline is nodding at. If you haven’t caught Episode IX yet, now’s your last chance to skedaddle.
There’s a lot that happens in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A to of loose ends are tied up and a ton of questions are answered, including the big one about Rey’s lineage. However, while some loose ends were tied up others were left open seemingly for interpretation, like when Finn attempts to tell Rey something during a life and death moment and doesn’t get the chance to finish. Allegedly, there is an answer though.
You know the moment I’m talking about. Rey, Finn, Poe, C3PO and Chewie are sinking into a quicksand-like substance and while that is happening, Finn is clear with Rey that he has something to tell her. Then, the group is swallowed by the quicksand and dumped into a network of tunnels below and the conversation doesn’t get finished.
The topic comes up throughout the movie thanks to Finn and Poe enjoying digging at one another, but Finn never does reveal to Rey what he was going to tell her.
Following a Q&A screening at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, J.J. Abrams was allegedly telling fans what Fin was going to tell Rey. One attendee says Abrams admitted the exchange was going to be him telling Rey he’s force sensitive. Per Twitter user Kaila Ren:
She later went on to explain exactly how this information got out into the universe:
In the new trilogy, there have been many indications Finn may be force sensitive, particularly given he was able to break away from being a brainwashed member of the First Order and it was basically confirmed in the new movie when Finn felt Rey "die" after she fought Palpatine.
However, he never said the words out loud, although if these secondhand comments prove true, that’s the direction the unfinished conversation was going. It would make sense. Recently, John Boyega told CinemaBlend he really got to know Finn a lot during the course of three movies and was always working to advance the character. Confirming force sensitivity would have gone a long way toward advancing the character as this trilogy wrapped.
J.J. Abrams’ movie takes pains to shift away from what Rian Johnson tried to do in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Still, Finn’s possible force sensitiveness has been teased throughout and I actually like that idea more than the other one running around, which was that Finn was about to declare his undying love for Rey. Now that we know what happened between Finn and Rose in The Last Jedi and Rey and Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker, that potential romance (which was hinted at very early on in this trilogy) between Finn and Rey would have seemed a little out of place if it was expressed at this point. I did, in fact, wonder if that was the very reason the conversation never happened, though.
Ultimately, I still wish Finn would have gotten one more big conversation with Rey given they are the young heroes in this new trilogy and are often split up. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wraps up a lot of storylines, but did drop the ball with this particular reveal. We'll have to wait and see if J.J. Abrams ends up confirming this unique bit of news in more official forums in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, if this holds true, what do you think? Does this explanation of what Finn was going to say appeal to you?
Should Finn Have Told Rey He's Force Sensitive?