Yes, The New Mutants Is Still Happening And A 'Phenomenal' Trailer Is Coming In January

I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that the New Mutants film, if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director. And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place.