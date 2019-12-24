Avatar’s Stephen Lang Teases His Return For The Sequel

Now who knows? Plans may have changed since 2017, but Stephen Lang is definitely coming back for Avatar 2 and likely in a very big way! James Cameron recently wrapped a back-to-back production on Avatar 2 and 3 ahead of release dates set for December 21, 2021 and December 22, 2023. Disney also has a slot placed for a fourth and fifth movie in December 2025 and 2027! So strap in for more blue for the majority of the 2020s! But, according to one Avatar producer, these movies will be able to stand alone.