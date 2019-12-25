Michael B Jordan Responds To Those Superman Rumors

About a month ago, rumors started to run around the internet that maybe Michael B Jordan could be the next Superman. His name was the latest in a string of what-if castings that started when Warner Bros refused to commit to current Superman or maybe former Superman Henry Cavill long-term. This week, Jordan himself addressed the rumors for the first time, and he gave an extremely thoughtful answer.

The conversation happened during a chit-chat with MTV. You can check out a portion of his quote below…