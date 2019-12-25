Bond 25's Lashana Lynch Loves The Rumors She's The New 007

I can say that, though the reactions to such a rumor have been varied, I love that the conversation is even happening. And I think that’s really exciting for long-running fans, new fans, but also young people that would potentially have that as not even an idea, as something that is just normal for them. That’s really special for me. Whether something like that is happening or not as a fact, at this point doesn’t even matter for me. The conversation is enough. As a fly on the social-media wall, it’s bleedin’ brilliant.