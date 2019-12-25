Subscribe To Bond 25's Lashana Lynch Loves The Rumors She's The New 007 Updates
|
Leave a Comment
A few months ago, a report was released sharing some rumors about Bond 25, also known as No Time To Die. The detailed report talked about newcomer Lashana Lynch and more specifically shared some rumors that she will be the new 007 in the film, as James Bond himself is retired from MI6 at the start of the movie. Now, Lashana Lynch has shared her feelings about all those reports.
While the actress can neither confirm nor deny the major 007 rumor for No Time To Die, she at least is reveling in those rumors. In a recent interview, she noted:
I’m sure the Captain Marvel actress is used to dodging spoilers by now, but it is pretty cool that in with her comments to Empire she manages to keep quiet on the rumors while still passing along her full-fledged support over the possibility and “the conversation” that has been sparked thanks to the rumors.
Although it’s worth pointing out that while Lashana Lynch is being rumored to play 007, she is not necessarily expected to be the new James Bond after Daniel Craig retires from the role. She’s just the person who has allegedly earned the 007 number at the start of the movie. So far, the search still seems to be on for James Bond’s longterm replacement, and actors from Sam Heughan to Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding have been bandied about for the role.
When the initial report broke, it seemed to be completely legitimate, but has since been reduced back to rumored status thanks to no one near the production confirming what is exactly happening. We’ve even seen footage from the movie since the rumors first broke that does confirm Lynch’s character has been “a double 00” for two years, but in general the last outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond is being kept pretty tightly under wraps.
Hey, if it worked for Disney+ and Baby Yoda, why not give this sort of surprise a shot for Bond 25?
One other big change that has been reported from the set of the movie, which is being written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is that the women who have signed on for the new movie in roles that were traditionally called Bond Girls are now being referred to as Bond Women.
What we do know for sure is that Daniel Craig has confirmed No Time To Die will be his last outing as James Bond. It's also a fact that the new movie is coming out on April 8, 2020. To find out more about the upcoming flick, take a look at what all we know about the new movie.