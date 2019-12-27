Subscribe To Jennifer Garner Was Called 'A Movie Star Who Makes No Movies' And She Had The Perfect Response Updates
In the early ‘00s, Jennifer Garner was everywhere. Between her iconic television role as Sydney Bristow in ABC’s Alias, playing Elektra in Marvel’s early cinematic adaptations, or starring in comedies like 13 Going on 30 and Juno, she became a household name. Now, it has been over 20 years since Garner first debuted her acting chops and one fan has called her out for not working enough.
On Instagram, one user commented on a recent festive posts of hers with “What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?” Check out Jennifer Garner’s perfect response:
There you go! Short, simple and true. (Though, she did add three cry-laugh emojis to loosen the response up). Jennifer Garner has three children with her famous ex-hubby Ben Affleck. Violet is 14, Seraphina is 10 and Samuel is 7. That’s quite the handful! The 47-year-old actress may not be in as many movies as she used to be back in the day, but she certainly still has a lot on her plate, even career-wise.
Jennifer Garner has been typecast a bit as the “mom” character in her recent roles, taking on a voice role as the mother in Wonder Park earlier this year, and playing another mom in Love, Simon in 2018. She also starred in eight episodes of the HBO series Camping, from Girls writer Lena Dunham. Garner played a Los Angeles mother with obsessive control issues who is confronted with conflict during a weekend among nature.
The Alias actress also recently went back to her action roots after a decade away with Peppermint. The 2018 movie directed by Taken director Pierre Morel had Garner’s Riley North seek revenge on her husband and daughter years after their senseless deaths. Since Jennifer Garner has had children, themes of motherhood certainly seem to motivate her as an actress. Here's her full Instagram post, if you'd like to see what inspired the mean-spirited comment:
Last year, because the creator of Alias is J.J. Abrams, CinemaBlend asked Jennifer Garner if she’d be interested in coming to Star Wars. The Rise of Skywalker writer/director enlisted his Felicity star Keri Russell and Lost’s Dominic Monaghan to play new characters for the film. Garner wasn’t in sight but, of course, she said she’d join the franchise if asked!
Sorry Jen, Abrams recently said he’s really done with Star Wars now. However, the pair will be teaming up for a series for Apple TV+ called My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. Both Abrams and Garner are executive producing the show based on a 2017 memoir with the same title about a woman awaiting a heart transplant. Garner looks like she’s set to star in the television show, too!
While Jennifer Garner is in smaller doses on the big screen right now, she’s certainly busy working on some exciting projects and raising her three children. So, lay off of her!