Daaaamn, Cheetah: See Kristen Wiig's Sexy New Look In Wonder Woman 1984

How does Barbara Ann become Cheetah? Well, that'll be part of the movie's story. The Wonder Woman sequel is set in 1984, when Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes -- one is Cheetah, and the other is infomercial king Maxwell Lord, played by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal. And somehow Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is also back, which will also be a key part of the storyline. Let's hope it's a key part, anyway, and that it makes perfect sense.