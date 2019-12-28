Subscribe To Daaaamn, Cheetah: See Kristen Wiig's Sexy New Look In Wonder Woman 1984 Updates
The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 just introduced Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva, rather than Cheetah. We saw archaeologist Barbara sitting for a chat about love with Gal Gadot's Diana Prince/Wonder Woman herself. They looked like friends, and Babs looked like a classic bespectacled cat lady -- and I think I can say that because I am one too. I am, not, however, someone who can rock a sexy look like Cheetah, Barbara's alter ego.
Empire just shared a photo of Cheetah from Wonder Woman 1984, in one of our first looks at the character in action:
Nice. And yet, I think she would look just as good with the glasses on. Let's stop treating glasses like shorthand for awkward nerd, OK, Clark Kent?
Anyway, this look is a closer match to the Cheetah character poster Warner Bros. revealed at the same time as the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer:
How does Barbara Ann become Cheetah? Well, that'll be part of the movie's story. The Wonder Woman sequel is set in 1984, when Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes -- one is Cheetah, and the other is infomercial king Maxwell Lord, played by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal. And somehow Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is also back, which will also be a key part of the storyline. Let's hope it's a key part, anyway, and that it makes perfect sense.
It was a surprise to many fans to hear Kristen Wiig was cast as Cheetah for Wonder Woman 1984. After all, she's best known for her comedy on Saturday Night Live and in movies like Bridesmaids. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins explained her reasoning for casting Wiig, adding that star Gal Gadot and the rest of the team were all "super fans" of Wiig. And apparently the role requires a big swing to go from Diana's funny, sweet friend to ... someone very different.
Wonder Woman 1984 is already finished post-production, except for a few tweaks from Patty Jenkins. It's way ahead in the schedule. But we won't get to see the DC movie until June 5, 2020. Keep up with everything heading to the big screen next year with our 2020 movie release date schedule.