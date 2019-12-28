Baby Sonic Is The New Baby Yoda, Thanks To New Trailer And Poster

There’s no denying that the overall consensus seems be shifting where Sonic the Hedgehog is concerned. When the first footage from the adaptation of SEGA’s mega-popular video game surfaced, the response was overwhelmingly negative -- and with good reason. The movie’s version of Sonic bore little resemblance to the fast-footed hedgehog fans have loved for decades. The backlash was so severe that the film’s original November 2019 release date was delayed. Though there’s been controversy surrounding the methods that were used to update Sonic’s appearance before the film hit theaters, the results have paid off. Fans around the world -- including some A-listers -- have begun to show their excitement.