Mark Hamill Shared A Perfect Tribute To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Three years ago, the world felt a disturbance in the force. After she suffered a heart attack on an airplane a few days prior, Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016. It was an incredibly sad day for not only her close family and friends, but the massive Star Wars fanbase. On the anniversary of her death, Mark Hamill -- Luke to her Leia -- posted this touching tribute to the space princess. Take a look:
So sweet! It’s a heartbreaking yet perfect string of pictures to praise Carrie Fisher on the third anniversary of her death. Mark Hamill wrote “Carrie on Forever” with a heart split in two on Twitter during an outpouring of love for the late actress and writer.
The first image reads “In loving memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher," which capped off 2017’s The Last Jedi during the film’s credits. A couple of images have the quote “No one’s ever really gone," which are Luke’s last words to Leia in the Star Wars Saga. One particularly emotional image recreates a scene from Rian Johnson’s Episode 8 when Luke kisses Leia on the forehead in the third act of the film. Here's a reminder of that scene, with Mark Hamill's thoughts on filming it with Carrie Fisher:
The last image from Mark Hamill's tribute tweet is a sweet drawing of a sad Luke and Han Solo offering up their medallions from A New Hope to a grave already marked with flowers as Princess Leia’s Force Ghost lingers behind them, smiling. Teary-eyed yet? It’s especially touching considering much of the tribute is artwork created by fans to honor her.
Carrie Fisher recently had her final appearance in a Star Wars film with The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio decided to implement unused footage from The Force Awakens into the script of Episode 9 to give Leia a profound ending in the Skywalker Saga.
Every scene with Carrie Fisher speaking is really her performance, yet some things were switched around where the context was once regarding something else. Could you spot it in Rise of Skywalker? Some found it distracting.
Princess Leia is certainly one of the most iconic characters of all time and Carrie Fisher’s incredible sass, badassery, and gold bikini paved the way for more powerful female characters in the genre. She pushed for the character Leia became, along with being an accomplished writer in Hollywood herself. Now there are a ton more women in Star Wars, including Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell and so on.
She is still missed dearly, but thankfully will live on through her work for generations to come. In tribute to his anniversary, check out eight Carrie Fisher’s movies worth streaming such as Shampoo and Blues Brothers!