Hard Stare: Paddington 2 Fans Are Losing It Over Inclusion On 'Overrated Films' List

Some of the reactions used even stronger language and images, turning Paddington 2 into an unexpected trending topic over the holiday weekend. At least the good news is that Paddington 2 is so beloved by fans -- and Hugh Grant, of course -- they will suffer no disparagement to its name at all. But we're all entitled to our opinions and if someone out there really thinks Paddington 2 isn't as great as everyone says, that's fine! The rest of us will enjoy the first two movies and, at least in my case, hope we do get Paddington 3 sometime fairly soon.