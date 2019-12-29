Subscribe To MCU Fans Want A Captain Marvel And War Machine Team-Up After Stars’ Posts Updates
Avengers: Endgame brought all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s starring heroes together for an epic team-up years in the making, but that doesn’t mean all of these protagonists got significant screen time with one another. In the case of Captain Marvel and War Machine, we barely saw them interact outside of exchanging a few lines at the beginning of the movie, but many MCU fans are wanting Carol Danvers and James “Rhodey” Rhodes to have a proper team-up together after seeing a fun social media interaction.
It started when Don Cheadle posted a picture on Twitter of him and Brie Larson seated next to each other and rocking the same pose. Cheadle tagged Larson in the post and asked “Why you be copying … ?”, leading Larson to respond:
Anyone else suddenly start hearing “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book in their heads? It’s like the old saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, hence the reason why Brie Larson posed the same way as Don Cheadle in that photo… or maybe it was really just a happy accident. Regardless, this interaction resulted in fans wanting Captain Marvel and War Machine to go on an MCU adventure together, especially considering all the time their comic book counterparts have spent with one another. For example:
And while there wasn’t a hint of romance between Captain Marvel and War Machine in Avengers: Endgame, others fans noted how the two characters were an item in the comics earlier this decade, as seen below.
It’s unclear if Captain Marvel and War Machine’s paths will cross again in the MCU, let alone if those two will become a couple. Still, as you can tell by looking through the responses to Brie Larson’s response, many people would like to see these two share more screen time, and something tells me that Larson and Don Cheadle would be game for that.
Quite frankly though, both Captain Marvel and War Machine’s MCU futures are shrouded in mystery. Carol Danvers at least has the benefit of having another cinematic appearance lined up, as Captain Marvel 2 was announced to be in development at the last San Diego Comic-Con. However, as of last October, Brie Larson did not know when the sequel would begin filming.
As for War Machine, we don’t even know if we’ll see Don Cheadle’s character again. Just like with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, there’s been no official word on what’s next for Rhodey, be it showing up in another movie (getting his own looks like it’s off the table) or starring in his own Disney+ series. The latter seems like the more likelier option given how packed the movie slate is becoming for the first half of the 2020s, but with seven Marvel Disney+ shows already filming or in the works, it’s hard to say if War Machine will ever get a spotlight for himself on the streaming service (which is offering a free seven-day trial).
One easy way to pair Captain Marvel and War Machine together is to just throw the latter into Captain Marvel 2. Following in the footsteps of movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok, Carol Danvers’ next movie could provide a smaller and more self-contained team-up to MCU fans. Just because his best friend, Tony Stark, is dead doesn’t mean that Rhodey has hung up his armor, and it would be interesting to see him get involved with whatever cosmic craziness Carol is dealing with and have them become closer in the process.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for any major updates concerning what’s happening with Captain Marvel and/or War Machine in the MCU. For now, be sure to scan through our Marvel movies guide to learn what’s coming up in Phase 4 and beyond.