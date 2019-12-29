MCU Fans Want A Captain Marvel And War Machine Team-Up After Stars’ Posts

As for War Machine, we don’t even know if we’ll see Don Cheadle’s character again. Just like with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, there’s been no official word on what’s next for Rhodey, be it showing up in another movie (getting his own looks like it’s off the table) or starring in his own Disney+ series. The latter seems like the more likelier option given how packed the movie slate is becoming for the first half of the 2020s, but with seven Marvel Disney+ shows already filming or in the works, it’s hard to say if War Machine will ever get a spotlight for himself on the streaming service (which is offering a free seven-day trial).