Wait, Could Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Movie Still Happen?

Star Trek is a property that has been entertaining audiences for decades, on both the small and big screen. The crew of the USS Enterprise most recently had a tenure on the silver screen in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek franchise, which spanned three films. A fourth movie has been rumored since Star Trek Beyond arrived in theaters, with director Quentin Tarantino recently expressing his interest in his own R-rated installment. But while Tarantino has some doubts about that project coming to fruition, actor Simon Pegg believes it could still happen.
Simon Pegg played Scotty in all three Star Trek movies, and regularly addresses the ongoing rumors and negotiations surrounding the franchise. This includes Quentin Tarantino's possible movie, a concept that film fans are no doubt excited for. Pegg was once again asked about Tarantino's interest in the Stark Trek franchise, saying:
Well, that's going to make cinephiles very happy. It looks like talks are still happening, and Quentin Tarantino hasn't officially turned out his potential Star Trek movie. Set your phasers for F-bombs, folks.
Simon Pegg's comments to Gold Derby are sure to excite moviegoers who are eager to see what a filmmaker like Quentin Tarantino could do with the Star Trek franchise. He's a legendary filmmaker, with each new movie getting plenty of award attention at their release. Tarantino has historically directed original projects, so there's no telling what he might do with a pre-existing property. Let alone one as iconic as Star Trek.
Of course, the conversation around Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie are only hypothetical at this point. But if he's still in the mix for the franchise's future, then there's still reason to hop that it might come to fruition. Although what kind of story the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director has in mind remains a mystery for the time being.
Quentin Tarantino's interest in Star Trek is also an exciting concept because it would presumably give the filmmaker an 11th directing credit. Tarantino has maintained that he'll only be directing ten movies before retiring, with Once Upon A Time in Hollywood marking his ninth movie (counting the Kill Bill movies as one). But if he goes where no man has gone before, then cinephiles will be treated to an extra bonus movie from the acclaimed filmmaker. Fingers crossed.
