Looks Like Uncharted Is Hitting More Setbacks Due To Tom Holland's Spider-Man Commitments

While a Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel has been in the cards for years, things did get complicated last summer when Disney and Sony failed to come up with a new financial arrangement concerning the Wall-Crawler, resulting in Sony planning to remove the hero from the MCU. However, thanks to various factors, including Tom Holland’s drunken phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the two studios managed to patch things up, and Spidey will sticking around this shared universe for the foreseeable future.