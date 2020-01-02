Subscribe To Jeffrey Dean Morgan Found His Watchmen Mask, And It Looks Like He Wants Another Comic Book Role Updates
|
Leave a Comment
As any good costumed vigilante will tell you, once you put on the mask of justice, it’s hard to ever take it off for good. So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, better known as The Comedian/Eddie Blake from Zack Snyder’s Watchmen adaptation, has not only found his mask again, but he wants to get back onto the superhero express.
It’s a beautiful moment you can see for yourself, courtesy of Morgan’s social media post announcing such an intention below:
While Jeffrey Dean Morgan is certainly not hurting for work, with his role on AMC’s The Walking Dead still going strong, and films like Rampage giving the man some blockbuster scenery to chew upon, his continued aspirations to return to the world of costumed crime fighting are still very much at the forefront of the man’s career plans.
Come to think of it, we’re probably due for our yearly reminder that Morgan is still very much in the mood to play the Thomas Wayne variant of Batman, which was showcased in the DC Comics’ event Flashpoint. So he could very well get his wish in the year to come.
Though that’s not exactly something comic fans should hold their breath over. Between director Matt Reeves’ The Batman project, and the almost wholesale discarding of the previous intentions to tie together the DC Extended Universe together through previous films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the crucial flashback that puts Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the DCEU could now be considered no longer canon.
However, with the success of Joker putting Warner Bros in a unique position to craft more mature and daring one-off films outside of the mainstream comic enterprises they’re executing with DC Comics, there’s nothing that says Morgan couldn’t come back as Thomas Wayne in an R-rated Batman movie you’d never see his son Bruce be a part of.
Or, even better, there’s always the chance that Marvel Studios could reach out to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and ask him to become another in the increasingly interesting line of defectors that have switched sandboxes over the years.
If it could work for Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi, among other notable talents in similar situations, then surely Mr. Morgan could take the leap himself.
This is all speculation of course, as the Twitter post that sparked this conversation doesn’t have a specific property attached to it; save for the fact that Jeffrey Dean Morgan found his mask from his days of Watchmen past. Though if we’re still on the subject of one-off films that would be intriguing to watch, maybe Warner Bros and Paramount could play ball and give us a Comedian prequel that lets Morgan kick some ass once again.
No matter how it happens, letting this man who’s brought comic history to life in the past take another crack at the world of four paneled fun is a pretty promising prospect. And with no immediate options on the table, it’s the best time to try and make Jeffrey Dean Morgan an offer that he’d have to be joking to refuse.
At the moment, if you’re a Jeffrey Dean Morgan fan, your next chance to see him in action will be when he returns as Negan on AMC’s The Walking Dead, at some point in this new year.