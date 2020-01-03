Subscribe To New Wonder Woman 1984 Photo Teases The Movie’s Comedy Updates
One of 2020’s most anticipated movies is Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel comes three years after its predecessor awed audiences with Gal Gadot’s charming portrayal of Diana Prince over an engaging story set on the battlefield of World War I. The superhero sequel may not be coming until summer, but here’s a first comedic look at the upcoming blockbuster:
How random, am I right? Someone’s upside down and Diana Prince is holding his leg in the air as she looks to the camera Deadpool-style and signals “shhh.” It’s a great teaser image because we have zero context to the situation, but I can’t wait to see it! The image certainly connotes a funny situation, and I'm here for some comedy in our superhero films - especially following some anguish to a couple of our favorite characters in Avengers: Endgame.
The exclusive image from Fandango comes during the account’s release of its most anticipated movies of 2020. According to the movie ticketing site polling users, Wonder Woman 1984 tops the list, with Marvel’s offerings Black Widow and The Eternals close behind at the second and third spots, respectively. Disney’s spring release of the live action Mulan takes Spot Four (and tops our predictions for the highest grossing 2020 movie). Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die is at Spot Five.
Additionally, the sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place is on Fandango’s list and Harley Quinn’s return to the big screen in Birds of Prey comes at No. 7. The other DC release hitting in theaters in February introduces Huntress, Black Canary and Cassandra Cain, and it’ll be rated R to follow suit with Warner Bros’ recent success with Joker. The Fandango list closes out Spots Eight through 10 with In the Heights, Soul and Fast & Furious 9.
It’s no surprise Wonder Woman 1984 will have some comedy injected in it. The first installment certainly had its funny moments, and SNL legend and Bridesmaid star Kristen Wiig is playing Cheetah in the flick after all! The movie takes place decades after the first, seeing Diana Prince in the ‘80s at the height of Western civilization. She’ll run into Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and her late love, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. And no, we have no idea how Steve's alive.
Patty Jenkins recently revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 is already completely done – visual effects and all! The original was one of the biggest successes for a DCEU film ever, collecting $821 million globally and made our list of the best superhero films of the decade.
Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984 yet? The movie comes to theaters on June 5. Check out what else is hitting movie theaters in the new year with our 2020 release calendar!