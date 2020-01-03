10 Big Budget 2020 Movies That Are Already On Our Radar

Even if you’ve heard it a half a hundred times in the past few days, happy new year! It’s finally 2020, which means many of the movies we’ve been counting down the years to are finally close enough to seriously look forward to! When it comes to visiting movie theaters this year, many of us are looking for the best bang for our buck. The event films with fast cars, crazy stunts, all-star casts and unbelievably big concepts. Check out the big budget movies already on our radar and coming out this year, below!
Dolittle
Release Date: January 17
January is known to be a slow month for the box office, but that doesn’t mean it will stop Robert Downey Jr. and some adorable talking animals from having a grand ‘ol time! Following his final words in Avengers: Endgame, the famous actor is starring in Dolittle as the titular veterinarian. He’ll be joined by the likes of Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani and John Cena in a fun, family-friendly voyage across the sea!
Mulan
Release Date: March 27
Disney Studios had a massive year in 2019 with its many live-action remakes of its animated classics. 2020 won’t go so heavy-handed, but Niki Caro’s Mulan is coming in March. The China-set movie is blockbuster epic that could very well become the highest-grossing movie of 2020. This version is more closely derived from the ancient folklore than the 1998 animated musical. It looks to be much more of an action-packed war drama focused on the disguised heroine becoming a warrior and saving her country.
No Time To Die
Release Date: April 10
Long time, no see, James Bond! Daniel Craig has had a long tenure as 007 – spanning since Casino Royale in 2006. After many delays and quite a bit of drama, the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die, is coming this year and it’s shaping up to be a highly-anticipated blockbuster. The big budget action flick follows Bond after he’s left active service. He is, however, reeled back into spy work thanks to his friend Felix (Jeffrey Wright) and meets Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch’s new characters, Paloma and Nomi, as well as Rami Malek’s villain, Safin.
Black Widow
Release Date: May 1
Some would say it’s overdue, but better late than never. Scarlett Johansson is finally leading her own MCU film with the prequel, Black Widow. It’s the first movie to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four and stars an impressive ensemble including Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Black Widow will give fans some insight to Natasha Romanoff’s past, and according to Kevin Feige, “the future.” It’ll be the longest wait in a while between Marvel films, so of course we’re already counting down the days!
Fast & Furious 9
Release Date: May 22
These days, it’s not really summer without a new Fast & Furious movie, and another one is coming up in 2020! Last year, fans had a bit of a break from the ensemble cast with the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, but the ninth installment is going full throttle! Along with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson, we also haveJohn Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Michael Rooker and more coming to play! There hasn't been much information about this release so far, but there's an over-the-top plan for its first trailer coming a couple days before the Super Bowl!
Wonder Woman 1984
Release Date: June 5
Among the DC characters, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is perhaps the most beloved superheroes on the big screen right now. Fans have waited three years to see Diana Prince’s return as the heroine of her own movie, and Patty Jenkins’ sequel looks like it’ll deliver big! The movie takes place in the ‘80s with Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah appearing as the villains, and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor having a mysterious return. It’s sure to be one of the biggest movies of 2020!
Top Gun: Maverick
Release Date: June 26
Tom Cruise has been no stranger to blockbuster hits in recent years, but he’s never returned to a role as iconic as Maverick in 1986’s Top Gun. He and Val Kilmer’s Iceman will be in the sequel, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller as Goose’s son, “Rooster.” The movie will feature awesome sequences that take Cruise and audiences into the cockpit of fighter jets and continue a classic story that defined the ‘80s.
Tenet
Release Date: July 17
Christopher Nolan has the kind of following where solely by his name, audiences are going to show. But Tenet is the writer/director’s self-proclaimed most ambitious project yet. It’s being described as an espionage action flick set in a slew of countries. The element of time certainly comes into play here as well, we just don’t understand how exactly. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine, of course.
The Eternals
Release Date: November 6
Looking past early summer, there’s a few other big movies coming to theaters (Jungle Cruise and The King’s Man), but there’s two we’re especially looking forward to. The first being a brand new Marvel movie – The Eternals. It’s the first time we’ll get an entirely fresh comic book film from the studio since Captain Marvel. It’s really exciting! Many casual moviegoers have no idea what this team is, but Marvel’s name and big names such as Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek is sure to bring in moviegoers.
Dune
Release Date: December 18
Between Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, Denis Villeneuve has delivered some of the most intriguing entries into the science fiction genre in recent memory. Therefore, his decision to adapt the classic Dune to the big screen makes it one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. It’s still basically a year away but moviegoers are already excited about the adaptation Villeneuve calls “Star Wars for adults” and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgard. Whew, that’s a mouthful!
