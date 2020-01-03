10 Big Budget 2020 Movies That Are Already On Our Radar

Even if you’ve heard it a half a hundred times in the past few days, happy new year! It’s finally 2020, which means many of the movies we’ve been counting down the years to are finally close enough to seriously look forward to! When it comes to visiting movie theaters this year, many of us are looking for the best bang for our buck. The event films with fast cars, crazy stunts, all-star casts and unbelievably big concepts. Check out the big budget movies already on our radar and coming out this year, below!