Rey's Rise Of Skywalker's Ending Is About 'Undoing The Original Sin' Of Star Wars Episode III

This story contains enormous spoilers for the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. You have been warned.
The end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was always going to be a hot topic. After all, it’s not just the conclusion of one movie, but of an entire era. Since the film hit theaters, fans have been debating how Rey’s story, in particular, ends. And one of The Rise of Skywalker’s screenwriters has now explained how he thinks her last moments help atone for sins committed in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
Chris Terrio also explained that he and J.J. Abrams were conscious of how Rey’s story, in particular, tied closely into the rest of the Star Wars canon -- and wanted to be sure that came through in The Rise of Skywalker:
The debate rages on as to whether or not The Rise of Skywalker is a fitting end to the legendary saga. Fans are already clamoring for a director’s cut, with the hopes of a more satisfying end. Even if that comes to pass, it seems unlikely that Rey’s story will change significantly. She seems to have ended up right where she belonged.