What's Going On With The Wicked Movie?

At this point, both Stephen Daldry and Winnie Holzman were attached to direct and write the film, respectively. But when this announcement came out, it was also revealed that Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for Wicked, was also attached to shape up the screenplay. In 2017, as Variety reported, Schwartz planned to include "at least" two new songs in Wicked's film adaptation. Alas, Universal decided to put a hold on Wicked. In August 2018, the studio moved the December 20th release date in order to put Cats in that slot instead. The movie was entirely off the schedule. It was unclear when serious plans would be in effect. Nevertheless, later that October, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth hosted A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, on NBC where they sang many songs from the hit musical with celebrity guests.