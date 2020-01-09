Marvel Fan Compiles Every Shot Of Captain America’s Ass In The MCU Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard Avengers: Endgame pulls out all the stops to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest phase to a triumphant crescendo. It has epic moments, fantastic callbacks, and incredible team ups, but in the end, the one thing we all remember from the film is America's Ass. Endgame has a little bit fun at the expense of Chris Evans' Captain America costume from the original Avengers film, which wasn't the most flattering look. Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark mentions that the outfit isn't all that flattering to Cap's rear, though Ant-Man calls it America's Ass. And now somebody on Reddit, because you can always count on Reddit, has compiled every shot of America's Ass into a single image. This is truly America's Ass. The heavy lifting here was done by Reddit user isaidwhatisaidok, who has taken every shot that shows us Chris Evans behind, and put them side by side. While complementary of the work, some have suggested that this should only be the precursor of a larger project, a collection of every shot of Chris Evans butt in the MCU, and it sounds like such a project may now be underway. I mean, if you're going to be watching Avengers: Endgame a bunch anyway, and let's face it, we all probably are, there are worse ways to spend ones time. This was apparently done as a way to avoid actually working, and who can blame them, really? I have to say, while certainly many of these images are cropped so as to focus on America's Ass, I had no idea there were so many times in Avengers: Endgame when Chris Evans' rear was on display. I may never watch movies the same way again. If this is how many times we see it just the one movie, a collection of every shot in the MCU is going to be much larger than I ever would have guessed. Although, as the Reddit user who did this amazing work pointed out, it's possible that not every shot in Avengers: Endgame is actually a shot of Chris Evans. We could be seeing a stunt or other body double at various points, so while these are all technically shots of Captain America, they might be made up of multiple people. If you can tell the difference, then you have an exceptional talent. Also, you might know more about Chris Evans physique than is probably healthy. Of course, it seems that we may have seen our last of America's Ass. Avengers: Endgame was the swan song for Captain America, and it seems quite likely that we won't see the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Perhaps there will be somebody else's rear worth checking out in Phase 4.

