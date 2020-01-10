Did Harley Quinn Kill The Joker In Birds Of Prey’s New Trailer?

In the end, we don't know whether or not Birds of Prey is actually going to kill off Jared Leto's Joker. The trailers do make it seem like Mr. J was the one who broke up with Harley. She simply might have been blowing up Ace Chemicals as a way to get back at him, or destroy that part in her life. It seems like a dangerous place for Joker to have his headquarters, but who knows what Cathy Yan has in store for the upcoming movie.