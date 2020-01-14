Why Timothee Chalamet Is Perfect To Play Bob Dylan In The New Biopic

When an actor is cast as the lead in a musical biopic, most people are quick to question his or her singing ability and some end up coming through with providing their own vocals, such as Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash in Walk the Line, while others need another to help them fake it, just like the Oscar-winning Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody. However, I am surprised that there is even a conversation regarding Timothée Chalamet’s singing ability considering the singer has been cast to portray is a man who is not even famous for his singing ability. To match the vocal range of Bob Dylan, all Chalamet needs is strong acting ability, which he has proven to possess time and time again.