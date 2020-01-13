Morbius Contains An Unexpected Spider-Man Easter Egg

The average moviegoer not terribly invested in superhero movies might think, “Oh cool, Spider-Man” and move on (assuming they even spotted it at all, but to those of us greatly invested in this genre, particularly the MCU, this is huge. Not only do we finally have confirmation that Spider-Man exists in Sony’s Marvel universe, but the “Murderer” indicates that this probably refers to the MCU’s Spider-Man, as the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Peter Parker being framed for murder by Mysterio, and his secret identity was also revealed to the entire world.