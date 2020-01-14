Little Women Has Quietly Passed A Box Office Milestone

Leave a Comment
Director Greta Gerwig has made a serious name for herself as a filmmaker over the past few years. Following her acclaimed directorial debut in Lady Bird, Gerwig turned her focus onto a literary classic. Little Women arrived in theaters just in time for the holidays, with Gerwig assembling an outstanding cast and taking a non-linear approach to the March girls' story. The movie was recently nominated for a whopping six Oscar nominations, but it also quietly broke a major box office milestone in the process.
The Holidays brought plenty of exciting movies to the public, including Little Women, Bombshell, Knives Out, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. These type of titles brought plenty of moviegoers to theaters, willing to shell out money and gift cards in order to witness the hype, and gear up for Awards Season. Little Women was no exception, and it recently passed a whopping $100 million in worldwide gross. It looks like Jo and her sisters have once again captured the hearts of audiences, resulting in box office victory.
At the point of writing, Little Women has made $107 million according to Box Office Mojo. It's a major win for the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, and further proves how Greta Gerwig is able to craft a movie that speaks to moviegoers, gets critical recognition, and also make money. Now the question is, what might she have up her sleeve for a third movie?
News of Little Women's box office milestone comes in the wake of the 2020 Academy Award nominations. While the movie got a ton of noms including Best Picture, Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the Best Director category. This has been a major point of contention among both fans and the cast of Little Women themselves. What's more, Gerwig was similarly snubbed at this year's Golden Globes, arriving at the ceremony before anyone else.
The cast of Little Women have spoken up about Greta Gerwig's Oscar. It's strange seeing how many nominations the movie got, because they wouldn't have been possible without the film's director. Both Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh (who got her first Oscar nom) spoke out about their disappointment. But Gerwig has remained classy about the subject, posting a thank you to the film academy for honoring Little Women.
Awards and nominations are good, but the film industry is ultimately a business-- one that is focused on making money. Both of the project Greta Gerwig helmed have performed at the box office, solidifying her as a bankable director. This should help her get access to more exciting gigs, despite any awards snubs that might occur. She's currently attached to direct Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie, but that project is still in development.
Little Women is in theaters now, and is clearly continuing to make money. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.