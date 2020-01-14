Little Women Has Quietly Passed A Box Office Milestone

The Holidays brought plenty of exciting movies to the public, including Little Women, Bombshell, Knives Out, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. These type of titles brought plenty of moviegoers to theaters, willing to shell out money and gift cards in order to witness the hype, and gear up for Awards Season. Little Women was no exception, and it recently passed a whopping $100 million in worldwide gross. It looks like Jo and her sisters have once again captured the hearts of audiences, resulting in box office victory.