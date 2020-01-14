The Eternals Confirmed To Explore A Post-Avengers: Endgame MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home was our first look at the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame’s five-year time jump and the dusted being snapped back to life, but let’s not forget that it wasn’t just Earth that was affected by Thanos’ actions. The Eternals provides an opportunity to explore how other areas of the cosmos are doing after these explosive events, though it remains to be seen if these characters have any direct ties to the late Mad Titan (in the comics, Thanos is an Eternal-Deviant hybrid).