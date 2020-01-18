Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Is Interested In Directing And Starring In Batgirl For DC

Leave a Comment
This year is the biggest one yet for female voices in the superhero genre. Four major films will not only be led by women, but directed by one in 2020. Moving forward, there’s another filmmaker who’d love to work on a comic book movie: Guardian of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan. While promoting Jumanji: The Next Level in Brazil, the actress was asked if she had her pick, which comic character would she like to be involved with next. Here’s what she said:
Batgirl would be cool for that, as well. My favorite film in that world, my favorite one is The Dark Knight. I just love the way that one is directed so much. So, I would just love to work in that world, as a director. Come on, DC. Look over this way.
While speaking to Omelete, the Jumanji star was at first asked about another famous character she’d like to play. She immediately jumped to Barbara Gordon – pointing out “she’s a redhead” like her! Since Karen Gillan is a director herself, she was asked further about helming the superhero project and she was enthusiastic about the idea! Gillan’s a big fan of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.
Now, it should be noted that this was just a quick answer she came up with during an interview. Actors are asked these things all the time to pick their brains. She’s not involved in any Batgirl project, but showing interest certainly doesn’t hurt, right?
One important figure in the world of Batgirl even took notice and did a sweet shoutout to Karen Gillan in response. Take a look:
Gail Simone’s taking notice! The comic book writer has been working for DC Comics for quite some time with her name on Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman issues in addition to writing about Barbara Gordon. Karen Gillan responded to Simone with, “Ahh this is so cool!!”
Batgirl has been in development over at Warner Bros for some time, originally with Joss Whedon on board as director. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator left the project back in 2018 because he failed to nail down a story for the movie. Since then, Birds of Prey and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson was hired to write the script, but it’s been a while since there’ve been any updates on the project.
There’s been rumors of Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford being eyed for Barbara Gordon, but it’s safe to guess that Warner Bros is waiting out the success of Birds of Prey before hitting the greenlight on Batgirl.
As for Karen Gillan, she’s certainly put in the stunt work to be qualified for the part of Batgirl. She also wrote, directed and starred in her own film in 2018 called The Party’s Just Beginning. Gillan will soon get working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and has called the script “wonderful.”
What do you think? Could Karen Gillan be a good Barbara Gordon? Sound off in the comments below!