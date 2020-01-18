Ed Sheeran's Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Role Was Not What Anyone Expected

I would also like to know more about this alien Ed Sheeran supposedly played. The attention to detail looks impressive. If Sheeran hadn't quit Twitter after the GoT backlash, he could've done what Kevin Smith did and shared details on his Rise of Skywalker cameo. I'm glad Sheeran was with the "good guys" this time, instead of playing a singing Lannister soldier like in that distracting Game of Thrones scene. And since he got enough hate for that, it's probably good that he didn't play a stormtrooper -- or a scout trooper like the two famous actors who punched Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian and became The Most Hated People On The Internet.