Downton Abbey 2: Here's When Julian Fellowes May Write Movie Sequel

As Julian Fellowes also has that aforementioned HBO series on his plate, a potential second installment of the Crawley’s cinematic odyssey sounds like it would have to wait for quite a while in the grand scheme of things. Making a move from its former home at NBC, The Gilded Age is a ten episode spiritual prequel that takes place in 1880’s America, and boasts a cast that includes Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet, and Christine Baranski. So one can see why that would be a priority on Mr. Fellowes' mind at the current moment, as expectations are as high as the production's pedigree.