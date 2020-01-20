Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Had A Nice Exchange Over His Uncut Gems Snub

If it had been me nominating for the Oscars, i would have included Adam Sandler in those top five spots, but there were certainly a lot of great performances in 2019 and it's impossible to nominate them all, at least under the current rules for most awards. Hopefully, the fact that a lot of people did agree that Sandler was great in Uncut Gems will be enough to make the actor feel good about the situation. Getting the award would have been nice, but in the end, it's about the recognition, and Adam Sandler seems to still be getting that, even without the statue.