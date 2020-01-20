Martin Scorsese Is Making Another Movie And Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert DeNiro Are In

Martin Scorsese is, without question, one of the greatest film directors who has ever lived. He has made some of the most well regarded movies ever and he's done it yet again with his long time collaborator Robert De Niro in the Oscar nominated The Irishman. While that movie feels like the perfect capstone on the career of those two great filmmakers, it won't be the last movie they make together as, last night during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was confirmed that Scorsese will be directing De Niro once again very soon, and another of Scorsese's company of stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, is also coming along for the ride.