Surprise, David Lynch Just Released A Bonkers Netflix Film Where He Interrogates A Monkey For Murder

David Lynch is that detective. He also wrote, directed, and edited the short film. "Jack Cruz" is credited as the monkey, but it's not clear who is actually doing the voice. At one point, Jack -- in a suit -- starts singing (badly) like it's a grainy old-school musical. What Did Jack Do? should probably not be watched sober, but it should be watched by David Lynch fans, since this kind of surreal story is his niche. "Odd" is a term he gets a lot.