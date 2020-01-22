Universal Studios' Secret Life Of Pets Attraction Will Use Facial Recognition To Turn Guests Into Stray Dogs

What's most intriguing about the new attraction however, has to be the way that guests will be taking on the role of these stray puppies. According to Universal Studios, a combination of facial recognition and gesture tracking will be used to assign a guest to a different stray puppy each time they go on the ride. By tracking the rider throughout the attraction, the ride will be able to keep each guest close to their stray puppy avatar. The fact that the attraction will also be tracking gestures would seem to indicate riders might have some ability to control the animal as well, though that's not made entirely clear.