Brooklynn Prince Tried To Scare Finn Wolfhard On The Turning Set, But It Didn’t Go As Planned

While horror movies are made with the intention of scaring movie-goers, it’s not uncommon for the people who make them to have a lot of fun during production. Those who possess the prankster spirit can find nearly endless opportunities to get up to some mischief on spooky, dimly lit sets and with creepy props and elements of production design, and it can often make the whole experience a lot more fun between takes.

Floria Signismondi’s new film The Turning is a prime example. Most of the production took place on the grounds of a creepy mansion/estate in Ireland, and actress Brooklynn Prince did her best to utilize it to her advantage and scare her co-stars. As I learned sitting down with Prince and Finn Wolfhard during the film’s Los Angeles press day, however, the efforts didn’t exactly go as planned: