Birds Of Prey’s Black Canary Was Inspired By The Injustice 2 Video Game

For some, superpowers are a gift, while for others, they’re a curse. How Black Canary views her Canary Cry differs depending on the medium, but when it comes to Injustice 2, as Jurnee Smollett-Bell sees it, this sonic scream isn’t something that one just doesn’t break out on a whim. So the actress decided to follow suit on Birds of Prey, with her version of Dinah Drake in Birds of Prey keeping the Canary Cry bottled up whenever possible, and then it takes some building up when she decides to use it.