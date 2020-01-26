Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace Ending Explained: What Just Happened?

The Themes Of A Fall From Grace

A Fall From Grace has two major themes in it. The first is the view and treatment of older women. In Tyler Perry’s film, they are seen as weak and victims, but people who assume that quickly learn the error of that type of thinking. Shannon sees Grace as just someone he can use and abuse, but he learns that’s not the case when she fights back and nearly kills him. Sarah also sees elderly women as weak, which is why she’s been exploiting them for years. However, the senior citizen women are the ones that lead to her ultimate downfall. Alice's (Cicely Tyson) attempts at escaping are what eventually help Jasmine put all the clues together to figure out the truth about Shannon and Sarah.