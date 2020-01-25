There’s A New Petition To Get Brie Larson Out Of Captain Marvel, Because Of Course

Fans who support the petition are referring to Monica Rambeau, who is, indeed, the first female incarnation of the Captain Marvel character. She first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1982. Carol Danvers did not assume the identity of Captain Marvel in the comics until 2012. Though Monica was included in the Captain Marvel film, and will also appear in Disney+ upcoming WandaVision series, it’s clear these fans would like for her to have a role in the MCU that is more befitting of her comic legacy.