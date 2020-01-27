Emily Blunt Reveals Crazy A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Scene Was A Real Stunt

I’m really proud of John for that shot because it was choreographed for two weeks. That is not a CGI bus, that is a real bus. And then there’s a stunt driver on the top of the car. And so really, my life is in his hands. So I said to him before, I looked up at him and I went ‘Well, I hope you’re good because my life is in your hands.’ And he just lent down and he went ‘I’m the best.’ And he really was. But it’s sort of terrifying. I’ve never done a stunt like that.