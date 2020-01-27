Emily Blunt Reveals Crazy A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Scene Was A Real Stunt

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, the horror genre has seen an exciting renaissance. Plenty of new and unique projects have hit theaters, resulting in box office success and glowing reviews. One of the most notable recent hits was John Krasinski's directorial debut A Quiet Place. The sensory monster thriller made a ton of money when it debuted in 2018, and a sequel was promptly green lit. The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II arrived, stating with a thrilling driving sequence. And Emily Blunt revealed that it was a real stunt.
A Quiet Place: Part II's trailer goes back in time, to the day the deadly alien creatures arrived on Earth. It's a pulse-pounding scene, where Emily Blunt's Evelyn is driving through chaos. This includes a bus coming at her, as she desperately hits the reverse in an attempt to protect her children's lives. And aside from the alien monster, CGI wasn't used. As Blunt recently explained,
I’m really proud of John for that shot because it was choreographed for two weeks. That is not a CGI bus, that is a real bus. And then there’s a stunt driver on the top of the car. And so really, my life is in his hands. So I said to him before, I looked up at him and I went ‘Well, I hope you’re good because my life is in your hands.’ And he just lent down and he went ‘I’m the best.’ And he really was. But it’s sort of terrifying. I’ve never done a stunt like that.
Talk about a high pressure environment. While Emily Blunt wasn't actually driving the car, she was in the car during A Quiet Place: Part II's terrifying car chase sequence. And it was up to a professional stunt driver to keep her safe throughout shooting.
Emily Blunt's comments come from her recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Blunt and host Ellen Degeneres spoke about the highly anticipated A Quiet Place sequel, and the trailer that recently arrived to break the internet and inspire fan theories. The 36 year-old actress praised her husband and collaborator's work on Part II, especially that tricky car scene. Although she did admit it made her nervous.
For those who need a reminder, you can check out the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II below. The opening scene might have brand new context now.
That trailer is seriously killer, and its no wonder why fans have responded to strongly to it. A Quiet Place: Part II looks like it'll greatly expand the movie's universe, introducing new characters in the process. And if flashbacks like the thrilling car stunt are consistent throughout the course of the sequel, we may get a clearer idea of how society crumbled when the aliens arrived. Flashbacks also could provide a macguffin to bring John Krasinski's character Lee back on screen despite his death at the end of the first movie.
A Quiet Place: Part II will arrive in theaters on March 20th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.