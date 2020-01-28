People Kept Stealing Sporks From Galaxy's Edge, So Disneyland Started Selling Them

Leave a Comment
The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge was one of the most anticipated events in theme park history. The new land was designed to make you feel like you existed on a planet in the Star Wars universe, with everything feeling unusual and alien. That theming existed all the way down to the utensils, as Docking Bay 7, the land's main eatery, included an unusually shaped metal spork for guests to eat with. However, far too many guests decided the spork would make for an inexpensive souvenir, and so many of them disappeared that Disneyland eventually decided to stop using them altogether.
However, one can never accuse Disney of missing an opportunity, and so the Galaxy's Edge spork is back, but if you want to use it to eat your Endorian tip-yip, you'll need to pay, because the item is now for sale at Docking Bay 7, for $10.99.
The only real shock here isn't that Disneyland started selling the thing the guests were stealing, it's that it took this long for it to happen. From the moment the items proved popular with guests, it felt like this moment was coming, and now it's here.
The other thing that selling the items does, is it makes the bottom fall out of the secondary market. A lot of those stolen sporks ended up on ebay, some at some pretty ridiculous prices, and now nobody is going to pay for one there when, if they're going to spend money to get one, they'll just buy it when they're in the park and be able to get one that's brand new.
According to Blog Mickey, the spork also comes with a travel bag, one assumes so you can carry it in your pocket without stabbing yourself.
The sporks are available at Disneyland but have not gone on sale at the other Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, though that feels like only a matter of time before it happens.
While $11 may be the most expensive spork you've ever seen, it's cheap on the Disneyland souvenir side of things, and so might still become a popular item. It's certainly cheaper than designing your own droid or lightsaber. It's also functional, you can carry it around and actually use it to eat. Disney uses real utensils in almost all food locations to cut down on waste, but now you can help the park cut down on water use by bringing your own.
I would expect that not everybody who might have taken a metal spork will spend the money to buy one, but certainly some people will. Of course, it would have been nice if we'd all just been able to eat with them like adults and people hadn't stolen them all in the first place, but I suppose that's asking too much.