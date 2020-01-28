The Gentlemen Has A Fun Nod To Guy Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E

To get into the Man From U.N.C.L.E nod, first we have to get into a little backstory, so let’s back up here and tell this story a little bit out of order, just like The Gentlemen does. In the flick, Hugh Grant plays a man named Fletcher, a brazen blackmailer who meets up with Charlie Hunnam’s Ray very early in the movie to see if he can squeeze some dollars out of Ray and his employer Mickey Pearson (played by Matthew McConaughey).