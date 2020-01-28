Colin Farrell Described The Batman Script In 3 Words

As of yesterday, Matt Reeves’ eagerly anticipated DC film The Batman has officially begun filming. Although we know a lot about the movie in terms of who is starring in it and what iconic characters they will be playing, we don’t actually know what the story will be. Those details are likely a ways off but star Colin Farrell, who will play The Penguin in the film, described The Batman script in three words and they are tantalizing. Colin Farrell said: